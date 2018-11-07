Share:

LAHORE - The SNGPL has introduced some gadgets to cut the wasteful use of gas during the winter season and reduce the bills to half.

These gadgets will also help bridge the gap between demand and supply during the season when the gap use goes up. These gadgets are Geyser Timer Device (GTD), Konicle Baffle and Water Heaters. GTD is fitted in the geyser and can be operated through smart phone. The SNGPL has also introduced solar water heater, which will rid the users of gas bills. Information about these gadgets can be obtained from 042-99204581 or helpline 1199. Also, an info message can be sent to 0332-4317776.