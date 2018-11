Share:

ISLAMABAD - Three Pakistani players qualified for the boys singles quarterfinals on the second day of the ITF Junior Pakistan Tennis Championship 2018 here at Senator Dilawar Abbas Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

In boys’ singles pre-quarterfinals, three Pakistani players qualified for the quarterfinals. Top seed Penev Ivan of Bulgaria beat Pakistan’s Ahmed Kamil in straight sets, while Aryan Esmaielpurfallahi of Iran struggled hard before overcoming Ahmad Asjad (PAK). Pakistan’s Saqib Hayat faced stiff resistance before toppling counterpart Abdullah Adnan.

Huzaifa Abdul Rehman of Pakistan was in fine touch and eliminated his opponent Zalan Khan in straight sets and qualified for the quarterfinals. He will face Shani Ronan of Great Britain. Seventh seed Shoaib Khan also moved to the quarterfinals by beating Yunes Talavar of Iran in straight sets. He will face top seed Penev Ivan.

In the girls singles, Zoha Asim (PAK), Sara Yigin (GER), Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG), Sie Ding Chai (MAS) advanced to the quarterfinals by winning their respective matches in straight sets. Sie Ding Chai (MAS) beat Donya Ameri (IRI) 4-6, 6-2, 6-0, Zoha Asim (PAK) beat Padena Ghoorchian (IRI) 6-2; 6-1, Sara Yigin (GER) beat Yiwenden Zhu (CHN) 7-5, 6-4, Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) beat Shimza Durab (PAK) 6-1, 6-1, Darya Mostofi (IRI) beat Venkatesh Kushi (AUS) 3-6, 6-3, 6-0.

In boys doubles quarterfinals, Abdullah Adnan/Ahmed Asjad Qureshi beat Sami Zeb Khan/Subhan bin Salik 6-3, 6-4, Waleed Anwar (PAK)/ Ulas Enc (TUR) w/o M Saeed Chudary/Ahmar Saeed Ahmed Kamil/Zalan Khan beat Vhimalshanth Chandramohan/Hai Truong VO 6-3 6-4, Brandon Suryana/Yunes Talawar beat Abdullah Abdullah/Moosa Choudhry 6-0, 7-6 (4).