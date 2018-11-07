Share:

ATTOCK - An efficient police force and modern equipment are required to control crimes, maintain law and order and protect the people and property, said a police officer.

However, Attock district having population of about two million with six tehsils consisting of hundred of villages and suburbs, has only 14 police stations and 25 check posts in different areas as well as 1,783 constables, 400 inspectors , sub inspectors and assistant sub inspectors, as per official figures.

The police officer on the condition of anonymity said that recently the Punjab police chief in a function announced that all cops would be given rest on weekends but how this could be possible without recruiting more cops.

He said practical steps were needed including enough budget to equip police properly and ensure basic facilities especially proper accommodation and other needs. He said that even at police stations, cops are facing problems.

The police personnel are fulfilling their responsibilities but certainly they are over burdened. As per a study there must be a police constable for every 400 persons but in Attock for a population of 2 million.

There are 7 DSPs, 9 inspectors, 184 sub inspectors, 247 Asstt Sub Inspectors, 416 head constables, 1348 constables and 19 lady constables while seats of SP Investigation, 7 DSPs, 15 inspectors have been lying vacant since long.

At present, Attock police in the command of DPO Hassan Asad Alvi have 14 police stations, 25 check posts, 05 riverine posts, 04 anti-car lifting cells, 03 interchanges and many other additional duties.

The police force has no proper accommodation, no school for their children and no hospital of their own.

As the police are facing shortage of manpower most of cops cannot avail weekly offs, casual leaves and mostly remain on duties during religious and other festivals.

Many of the cops live in rented rooms in plazas and hotels as having no adequate accommodation in police lines while those married are living in rented houses as accommodation for married cops is not available at police lines.

Youth knifed to death

A 22 years old youth was killed over a trivial scuffle at Chawinda Chowk Zafarwal while police have arrested four out of five accused nominated in the FIR.

Usman Ishaq and Ali Ishaq along with their friends Saif Ali went to get their motorbike filled from a petrol station where Muzammal Altaf, Asif, Asghar Ali, Shahid and Umar Ayub stopped them and started beating Usman.

During the fight, Muzammil stabbed younger brother in the abdomen and back. When Usama tried to save Usman, the accused also attacked him with knife and injured severely.

Both the injured persons were taken to DHQ Hospital Narowal but Usman succumbed to the injuries, The reason behind the fight is told to be a a trivial issue.