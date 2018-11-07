Share:

LAHORE - Wapda, Army, Pakistan Air Force and Navy have won their matches in the ongoing Captain Natha Khan Sher Jang Memorial Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday. Wapda beat Khyber Pakhtunkhawa 25-23, 25-16, 25-20, Army defeated Police 25-21, 25-22, 25-20, PAF humbled AJK 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 and Navy tamed Punjab 25-19, 25-14, 25-11. Wapda faced tough resistance from young lads from KP. Wapda continued to struggle against inexperienced but vigorous youth, who were close to upset them, won the first set. However, they missed the opportunity amidst two wrong smashes in the end. Mazhar Ali and Zain Ahmad played well for KP. Wapda also struggled hard and succeeded in making it 17-17. However, internationals Naseer, Muneer and Mubarak blocked and smashed effectively to guide their team to win.