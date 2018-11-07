Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has said that conspiracies are being hatched to put him behind bars, which however if materialise would make him even ‘more popular’.

Addressing a gathering in Nawabshah on Tuesday, the former president of the country remarked that he has been involved in conflicts with different governments of the past, adding that getting arrested was not that big a deal for him. The PPP supremo alleged that former premier Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Imran Khan had come into power through backdoor deals. “Dealers know how to strike deals but don’t know how to run the country,” he added.

Taking a jibe at PM Khan’s recent visits to secure financial assistance from Saudi Arabia and China, Zardari said, “Our PM is on world tour with begging bowl in hands.” He added that his government ran the affairs of the country through own resources and opted against picking up the ‘begging bowl’.

Commenting on a trade deal with China in local currency, the PPP leader said that his government had struck similar deals with six different countries years ago.

Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for alleged money laundering of over Rs35 billion through fake accounts. Last week, the PPP leader had said that he may be put behind bars, but those doing so will first have to prove that he had deposited money in fake bank accounts.