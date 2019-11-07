Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi , while representing the government side for talks on Azadi March , is likely to hold fourth meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to sources, the PML-Q leader has been given full authority for negotiation with the opposition parties to develop a joint consensus on the matter of protest against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The sources also told that Punjab Assembly speaker will exchange views on the suggestions provided by the government committee on the march with JUI-F chief.

Earlier, in a short discussion with media men, Elahi said progress on talks with JUI-F is continued and different options are being taken under consideration. He said this is a difficult situation and nation needs to have patience.

Efforts are being made in order to solve issues in an amicable way, he told.

On the other hand, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to continue Azadi March and sit-in in Islamabad till Prime Minister (PM) Imran’s resignation.