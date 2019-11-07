Share:

MULTAN - Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed to the lawyers and judiciary on Wednesday to support him to save democracy in the country.

“We can save the future of our generations, democracy and federation if we fight against non-democratic powers,” he added while addressing the members of High Court Bar Association Multan.

He said that the PPP always respected courts and judges, adding that brave lawyers and judges put their lives in dangers for the sake of democracy and justice in the country. He claimed that the independence of judiciary was not possible without the support of PPP.

He said that former president Asif Ali Zardari has been put in jail without any evidence. “How on earth are they running trial in Rawalpindi for the crime committed in Karachi and Sindh?” he raised a question. He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was hanged in Rawalpindi, Benazir Bhutto was martyred in Rawalpindi and cases against PPP leadership were also registered in the same city. He said that the system of justice has been made laughing stock in new Pakistan. He asserted that no public issue could be resolved unless the issue of selected government was resolved. “Why inquiry is not held on Chairman NAB’s statement in which he said that the government will fall if the NAB stays impartial,” he demanded.

He said that brave and honest leaders like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto were snatched from the masses and the dictators jolted very foundations of the country. He warned that serious harm is being delivered to the country again through puppet government. He said that the PPP always rendered sacrifices for the democracy and the country and it would continue to do so. He said that political cases are being run against the leadership of PPP and they have put in jails despite illness. “How can we solve issues if we are not allowed to talk,” he asked. He declared that the PPP would show its political muscle in Muzaffargarh jalsa. The PPP chairman questioned that when would his mother and former prime minister Benazir Bhutto get justice.

He said he and his family have stood witness to the kind of justice delivered by the judicial system in Pakistan.

“We respect our honourable judges and lawyers who fought against dictatorship and stood by democracy,” he said, while praising brave judges who, despite oppression, wrote dissenting notes which had put their lives at risk.

“Ten years ago, then president Zardari sent a presidential reference to the Supreme Court to review the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but after 10 years, I went and knocked the doors of the court and tried to become party in the petition but we are still waiting for justice.” he claimed.