ISLAMABAD - Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Ayesh, Assistant Defence Minister, Kingdon of Saudi Arabia called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at the GHQ on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, during the meeting views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries. Overall regional security situation was also discussed during the meeting, according to the ISPR.