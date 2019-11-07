Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a meeting with Director General of the NATO International Military Staff (DGIMS), Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann, to discuss matters of mutual interest, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

ISPR Director General Major General Asif Ghafoor further stated that Lieutenant General Hans-Werner Wiermann has praised the role of the Pakistan Armed Forces in achieving peace and stability in the region.