Attock-More than 70 assistant education officers of education department Attock have been on pen-down strike for the last one week demanding payment of their monthly inspection allowance, which has not been paid to them for the last five months.

They threatened to start protest if their just demands were not met. Assistant Education Officers Association President Khurram Shahzad while talking to newsmen said that last month, they had brought the issue into the knowledge of all officers including CEO Education.

CEO Education Dr Javed Iqbal Awan when contacted said that the bills for payment of inspection allowance to assistant education officers have been sent to District Accounts Office.

and soon inspection allowance along with arrears will be paid to them.