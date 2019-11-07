Share:

KARACHI - It is contrary to laws of the country to deprive former president Asif Ali Zardari of required medical attention, facility and treatment. This is also a severe violation of the basic human rights. Raising these points during a press conference at Sindh Assembly Committee Room, Wednesday, Barrister Wahab who is an adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on law and environment and spokesman of Sindh government slammed the federal government. Wahab asked the government to allow the ailing former President Zardari to reach a medical doctor of his choice because this was not a demand but a matter of basic human rights, which the government and everyone should respect. “It is imperative for the federal government to behave sanely and stop violating the constitution,” he said.He said that Sindh government achieved another milestone successfully as Sindh Transmission Dispatch Company (STDC) had been enlisted as Pakistan’s first provincial Transmission Dispatch Company (PTDC) despite that of Sindh’s achievement in getting that status of PTDC. Today, the PTDC is adding power to the national grid and thus playing its pivotal role in bringing the country close to the goal of self-reliance and prosperity, he added.“This is the success story of the people of Sindh and the credit goes to the visionary leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP),” he added. Wahab, on a point, said that Sindh governor exceeded his constitutional limits as Governor as he called on different influential in the district of Dadu close to the conduction of by-polls. The governor violated the provisions of the constitution seriously for which he stands liable. Besides, the governor lied to the people that he had not called on any influential in Dadu.Adviser to the CM said that in his 14-month stay at Governor House and governor of the province, Imran Ismail had not done a single good work for the betterment of the people of the province. He said that the people of Sindh would have praised and loved him if he had played his role in completion of Green Line Project, KCR and other projects.