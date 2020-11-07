Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday said that the remarks of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in an interview showed divided narrative of 11-party Opposition alliance— Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Bilawal has shown no confidence on Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, said Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in his Twitter post.

He said that the statement of Bilawal shows that opposition has no consensus narrative and PDM was an alliance of those who have gathered only for their vested interests and want to grab power.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto in an interview to the foreign media outlet said on Friday that he was “shocked” to hear PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s speech during the PDM’s first rally in Gujranwala where he directly accused the military leadership for “rigging the election and bringing Imran Khan into power.”

He said that taking names of military leadership by Nawaz was his own and his party’s personal decision but it was not the demand of PDM that military leadership should resign.

The ruling party thinks that the criticism of Bilawal on former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would prove a breather for the government as this shows rifts within the Opposition alliance and further cracks are on the cards among them in future, the informed sources told The Nation.

In October, Nawaz in his address to the rally had accused the security establishment of being behind his ouster as Prime Minister.

Since PDM has held its public rallies in major cities of the government as part of its anti-government movement seeking ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI has claimed that the Opposition has an “anti-state narrative” for being critical to the military establishment in these gatherings.

The PTI has taken a tough stance stating that state institutions and military leadership could not be made controversial.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent speeches has taken to task PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif for his criticism on military and had blamed that the Opposition is doing this only to get some relaxation in graft being tried or investigated against them.

In September this year, 11 parties of Opposition while giving a formal shape to their alliance had formed PDM seeking ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government and fresh elections as its demands.

As part of its action plan, PDM has held public rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta that attracted large crowds.