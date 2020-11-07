Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s health has started improving on Saturday and the veteran politician has tested negative for coronavirus.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz prayed for quick recovery of Shujaat Hussain who is admitted at Lahore’s Services Hospital. PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi thanked all for inquiring about Chaudhry Shujaat’s health.

The PML-Q president was moved to the Services Hospital on Friday where government officials also reached to check on him. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inquired about his well-being and wished his a swift recovery.

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself phoned to inquire after the health of the PML-Q president. He conveyed his best wishes for early recovery of Shujaat Hussain during a telephonic conversation with his son, MNA Chaudhry Shafey Hussain.