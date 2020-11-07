Share:

Ms Vanessa O’Brien called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday. She is the only woman ever to climb the world’s highest point Mount Everest and dive to World’s deepest point Challenger Deep, also carrying Pak flag.

The COAS appreciated her achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as a goodwill ambassador, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations Directorate.

Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday expressed heartfelt grief on passing away of hockey legend Abdul Rashid Junior.

Quoting the COAS, Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar tweeted: “Pakistan has lost an iconic sportsman and a great human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”