Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps.

During interaction with troops, General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that efficient and smooth logistics will enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by the enemy, said the military’s media wing.

Chief of Logistic Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Quartermaster General Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi and Commander 4 Corps Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on October 15, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Bahawalpur Corps. During his visit, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had been briefed on operational, training and administrative matters of Bahawalpur Corps, the military’s media wing had said.

The COAS had also witnessed snipers’ training of soldiers who demonstrated successfully shooting targets at long ranges as far as 1500 meters.