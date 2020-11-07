Share:

Peshawar - The district administration and police will enforce smart lockdown in seven localities of the provincial capital today.

According to a notification of the administration, public movement would be restricted in the areas amid the second wave of coronavirus.

The areas being locked down include Sahibzada Road in University Town, a few houses in Phase-II and Phase-VII in Hayatabad, a street on Ishrat Cinema Road in Gulbahar, Street-2 in Doranpur, a house on Fort Road in Saddar and a street in Defence Officers Colony.

Cops have been deputed to stop entry of general public to these areas, except those supplying essential commodities.

Also, all shops will remain shut in the areas and only shops of medicines and essential items would stay open, while congregations in mosques will be limited to five persons only.

Police contingents have been deployed round-the-clock in shifts to ensure the lockdown in the areas.

It merits to a mention here that while Covid-19 cases are rising, public places remain crowded in the provincial capital, with little regard for masks and other SOPs among people.