GUJRANWALA - Former senior vice president of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Irfan Sohail and Executive Member Federation Chamber of Commerce Anwar Aslam met with federal minister for industries Hamad Azhar and discussed the issues related to Gujranwala business community. The industrialists, while briefing the minister about their problems, demanded a relief package for Gujranwala including subsidized rates for electricity and gas bills and payment of all taxes through one window operation. Minister industries, appreciating the recommendations of the Chamber office bearers, assured that he would resolve all the issues of Gujranwala industry on priority basis and in this regard he would also visit the Gujranwala Chamber on 13th November.