LAHORE- Jhang Hockey Stadium, which was pending since long, has been completed at a cost of Rs100 million. This was stated by Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti here on Friday. “The project of Jhang Hockey Stadium commenced in 2012 and our govt completed it on priority basis. The stadium is equipped with all modern facilities including astro-turf and floodlights and it will play an important role in further promotion of the national game in the country.” Taimoor said that the stadium will be inaugurated in near future. “We are making sincere efforts for the promotion of hockey in the province in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Several hockey projects are in the final stages of completion. The proposals have also been sought for setting up a hockey academy. “Dozens of girls and boys are getting top class hockey training at Gojra Hockey Academy under the supervision of expert coaches and trainers. Sports infrastructure is also being expanded in Punjab for the provision of best sports facilities to talented youth of the province,” he added.