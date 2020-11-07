Share:

Mardan - The district police yesterday arrested 116 suspected people including 10 proclaimed offenders and 6 facilitators of criminals and also seized huge quantity of weapons and drugs from their possession under the National Action Plan (NAP), a senior police official said.

Briefing the media, District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan said that Mardan police under the NAP conducted several search operations in different parts of the city including Sheikh Maltoon, Toru, Rustam, Shergarh and arrested 116 suspected people including 10 proclaimed offenders and 6 facilitators of criminals wanted by the police in crimes of heinous nature.

The DPO added that the police also checked several suspected places and registered cases against 15 unregistered tenants. He added that the police also checked data of 145 motorbikes and vehicles and 138 suspected people in the search operation. The DPO added that the police also seized 2 Kalashnikov rifles, 1 Kalakov rifles, 2 rifles, 1 short gun, 21 pistols and 335 cartridges of the different bore.

The DPO added that the police seized 3,267 kg hashish and wine during the search operation.

The DPO added that the police also registered cases against 47 people under sections 62,107 and 151, registered cases against 62 people.