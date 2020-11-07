Share:

Minster for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said that model text books will be taught in all public and private educational institutions as well as Madaris.

Speaking during a visit to National Curriculum Council in Islamabad on Saturday, Shafqat Mahmood directed to provide model text books to private publishers as well without restriction of copyright.

The Minister said the government's initiative of uniform national curriculum will help address social disparity in the country.

The Minister was briefed about preparation of uniform national curriculum and other relevant matters.