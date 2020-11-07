Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday said the PPP will not leave the Pakistan Democratic Movement. “PPP is fully committed to the PDM programme on a common agenda. There is absolutely no change in our political position from the comprehensive joint resolution put out at the APC (All Parties Conference). We will continue to host and attend and play our full role in the alliance we helped build,” she tweeted.

Earlier, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was shocked to hear Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) supremo Nawaz Sharif directly accusing military leadership during his speech in PDM Gujranwala rally.

In an interview to BBC, the PPP leader said that taking names of military leaders was Nawaz Sharif’s personal choice as he has his own party and rules.

It was decided in the PDM agenda to use ‘establishment’ word and not to take name of any national institution, he said.

Bilawal said that he was waiting for evidence by ex-PM to prove his allegations.

“Due to intensifying coronavirus situation, I am unable to meet the PML-N supremo. However, a formal discussion with Nawaz Sharif is required for complete details on this issue,” he added.

Sherry Rehman said the PPP chief had not said anything new.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Palwasha Khan said that the results of Gilgit-Baltistan polls will mark the start of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s departure.

Speaking at a news conference here, the PPP leader said the PPP will oust Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf first from GB and then from the entire country.

“Inflation-hit people are praying to get rid of the incumbent regime,” she added.

Palwasha Khan said the poor had directly been affected by increase in medicine, flour and sugar prices.

Palwasha Khan said the people were fed up with the PTI policies and will not allow rigging in GB. “The rulers want to steal the GB polls but this will remain a dream,” she added.