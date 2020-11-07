Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers at a conference held on Friday said that narratives of extremism, hate and terrorism can’t be defeated nor peace and stability can be promoted without adhering to the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PHUH) are a complete guidance as well as a source of inspiration for every Muslim irrespective of his age, creed or geographical background, they added.

The Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference, held at Markaz Ahle Sunnat, Jamia Sofia, Plandri, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, was organised by MLA AJK and Sajjada Nasheen of Dargah Basahan Sharif Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari.

A number of Ulema and intellectuals attended the conference.

Addressing the event, Pir Syed Ali Raza Bukhari underlined the role of mosques, prayer leaders and religious scholars they can play in inculcating the spirit of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and interfaith as well as inter-sect harmony in different segments of the society.

He said Islamic culture is based on the Holy Quran, and emphasised the need to promote Quranic teachings to build a peaceful society.

“The Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had preached in his last sermon the lesson of basic human rights, he said, and called for introducing such subjects in the national curriculum that could inculcate in students the sense to respect human rights so that extremist tendencies could be countered.

Bukhari said Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative, which was based on a decree by 5,000 clerics, had been taken for the establishment of peace and eradication of extremism and terrorism in the light of Quran, Sunnah and social principles of Islamic Shariah.

He said it was a beacon of hope for all segments of the society and the way forward on the path of peace and prosperity.

Other speakers called for telling the people the clauses of ‘Charter of Medina’ so that the society could be saved from descending into further chaos.

They called for forging unity in ranks as well as taking collective measures to counter the growing radical mindset since extremism posed greatest threat to the peace and stability, social harmony and economic and social development of the country.

They stressed that Islam is the religion of peace and those propagating hatred, violence and extremism in the society have nothing to do with the religion.

They also called for strengthening religious seminaries in the country by equipping them with state-of-the-art technology and introducing modern education system there with a view to make them a place to spread the message of equality, justice, peace and harmony.