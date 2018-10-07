Share:

ISLAMABAD - Players from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hamza Sharif, Abbas Nawaz, Humam Ahmad, Abdullah Nawaz, Maira Khan and Nimra Aqeel won titles of their respective age group in the 9th National Bank Junior Squash Championship which concluded at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex, Peshawar, on Saturday.

Regional Chief NBP Sohail Ahmad was the chief guest on this occasion who witnessed the final. Squash Wizard Jansher Khan, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Executive Member and Head of BlueTone Squash Academy Wazir Gul, former national football team skipper Basit Kamal, officials, players and large number of spectators also enjoyed the thrilling finals.

In the Under-17 final Hamza Sharif of Khyber Pakthunkhawa faced tough resistance against Noor Zaman of PAF Academy in the five sets battle. Hamza, the current national champion secured victory in the first set 14-12 where both Noor and Hamza saved two sets points each. It was the second set in which Noor, who was playing his excellent squash, recorded victory 10-12 but Hamza staged a comeback in the third winning it at 12-10. Noor again got the second at 9-11 but in the last and decisive fifth set Hamza well controlled his nerve by winning the set at 12-10 before saving two match points.

In the Under-15 category Abbas Nawaz, defeated Afaq Khan of PAF Academy at 3-0. The score was 11-8, 11-9 and 11-2. In the Under-13 final 1 Humam Ahmad defeated second seeded Yaseen Khattak by 3-1, the score was 11-6, 12-10, 6-11 and 12-10.

In the Under-11 top seeded Abdullah Nawaz of PAF Academy defeated Mobeen Khan, also of PAF Academy in straight set, the score was 11-2, 11-4 and 11-4. In the Girls Under-13 event Maira Khan beat Sana in the final by 3-1, the score was 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 while Nimra defeated Hira by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7 and 11-6.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes. He also thanked both squash legends Jansher Khan and Qamar Zaman for giving due time to the players besides witnessed the finals. He appreciated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa players for the excellent performance during the event.

Qamar Zaman also introduced Muhammad Hamza and Abbas Zeb who won Asian Championship titles in Under-15 and Under-19 categories.