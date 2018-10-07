Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Saturday has sealed another 56 quacks’ outlets in different cities.

In nine cities, the PHC teams had checked 225 treatment centres, which included 27 each in Sargodha and Kasur, 26 each in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Sheikhupura. Also, 85 quacks’ premises were found to have been closed down to replace with other businesses. From the 56 sealed centres, 13 were in Gujranwala, seven each in Rawalpindi, Multan and Kasur, four each in Sargodha, Sheikhupura and Lahore.