Share:

LAHORE-Another feather in the cap of Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi from 7th Sky Entertainment, the phenomenal drama serial Ghar Titli Ka Par has left no hearts untouched. The drama kept us on the edges of our seats from the first episode till the end, with an outstanding plot penned by Samra Bukhari and directed by Mohsin Talat.

Ghar Titli Ka Par showcased an exceptional mix of talented young artists like Aiman Khan, Shehzad Sheikh, Yashma Gill, Ali Abbas and Sanam Chaudhry.

With blockbuster serials like Khaani and Khaali Haath already in the credits, Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi have definitely become the uncrowned Kings of the drama industry by producing yet another chart buster. Trending on #10 for more than 5 weeks, Ghar Titli Ka Par has hit more than 3.4 million views on YouTube and has an immense fan following on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The last episode of the drama serial grabbed a whopping 1.2 million views on YouTube in just 17 hours.

Not just this, the soothing OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali and composed by Sahar Ali Bagga has bagged 3.8 million views already.

Intricately woven with intrigue and emotions, Ghar Titli Ka Par portrays the story of betrayal and jealousy disguised in friendship. It revolves around two best friends Anji (Sanam) and Shafaq (Aiman), who are poles apart in their nature and conduct. Shafaq is kind, caring, loving, simple and belongs to a richer background, whereas, Anji belongs to a mediocre family and is extremely vindictive and ruthless. While Shafaq keeps the friendship dear to her, menacing Anji takes advantage of this and uses her as a means of getting a better life.

In the urge to get her hands on a rich man, Anji leaves no stone unturned and tries to end the engagement of Kamran (Ali) and Erum (Yashma). Failing in her plot, Anji gets married to a well-off guy, and moves to Lahore, where her life becomes miserable as she only cares about herself and does not take interest in the household or her two kids.

Meanwhile, Shafaq marries Azir (Shehzad) and shifts to Lahore as well, where the two friends reunite after a long time. Anji roots for power, glory and money and uses Shafaq´s simplicity as a stepping stone to get to Azir. Lost in jealousy and the urge to become the queen, Anji brings Azir and Shafaq´s relationship to the verge of separation and tries to marry Azir after getting divorce from her husband. Azir soon realizes how Anji had been faking it all, gets rid of her for good and goes after Shafaq for reconciliation. Shafaq refuses to accept Azir´s apology and asks him to leave. However, the two lovers reunite when their daughter is born. On the other hand, Anji gets hit hard by karma in the form of a ruling sister-in-law who considers herself the queen of the house and treats Anji as the maid.

Although we all hated Anji for being the conniving antagonist, we had a hard time controlling our tears in the ending scene of the drama where Anji accidentally drives into her ex-husband and the kids fail to recognize her, leaving her crying in helplessness and regret. The drama is an exceptional depiction of how the households are as delicate as a Titli Ka Par and need to be taken care of with love. Three cheers to the dynamic duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi for keeping us on our toes throughout the drama. This drama is one of our guilty pleasures and tops our binge-watch list, while we anxiously wait for another chart buster from 7th Sky Entertainment.