Share:

MARDAN - Three people including two minors were killed while a woman sustained injuries when a roof collapsed in Mohib Banada on Saturday, sources said. Sources added that the roof of a room of the house of Zar Nabi, resident of Mohib Banda caved in on Saturday night. As a result, three-year-old Khushbu, daughter of Akhtar Zeb and two-year-old Hamza, son of Akhtar Zeb and fourteen-year-old Shabina Bibi, daughter of Zar Nabi died on the spot while wife of Akhtar Zeb sustained injuries in the incident.