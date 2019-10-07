Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Aftershocks of mild intensity in earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sunday claimed a human life, besides injuring two others, authorities said.

Ill-fated Nasaarat son of Muhammad Rasheed, resident of Charhoi town of Kotli district was killed and two others including Muhammad Usman sustained injuries after roof of a poultry farm caved in as a result of aftershocks of mild intensity. The aftershocks jolted adjoining town of Jarri Kass in outskirt of Mirpur (AJK) at about 10:28 am on Sunday, Assistant Commissioner Mirpur Sub Division Yasir Riaz told this correspondent here Sunday. The injured were rushed to Mirpur Divisional Headquarters Hospital where 35-year-old Nasaarat succumbed to his wounds, the AC said, quoting medical report of the DHQ Hospital. Rest of the two injured were discharged from the hospital after treatment, he added.

After devastating September 24 earthquake, Mirpur is facing frequent aftershocks on almost daily basis. The major catastrophe and successive severe tremors have left at least 39 people dead and over 800 injured, besides causing huge damage to buildings in Mirpur city and adjoining areas of Jatlaan leaving hundreds of thousands of the people shelter-less and badly affecting the daily life.

Severe panic gripped entire local population Sunday again after the city and adjoining areas were shaken by the tremors for some seconds. However, authorities were fully alert and vigilant to deal with any eventuality in the area.