NAWABSHAH - The cotton growers of Nawabshah are facing financial crises as the crop has sustained severe damages due to attack of various diseases. Cotton growers said that the crop is almost ready for plucking and at some places the cotton picking has started. Growers said that the output of cotton is far less than the crop of previous year. Growers vowed that pesticides for the diseases of cotton available in the markets are very expensive and were not so effective. Growers have demanded that department of agriculture should extend help in eradication of the cotton diseases and have also appealed government to waive or at least reduce revenue and taxes on the crop as they are not in a position to meet the expenses of cultivation of cotton crop.