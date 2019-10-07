Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ehsaas has launched its first Langar in the federal capital where free distribution of charity food will be held regularly among the deserving and marginalised.

The soft opening of the first Langar in Islamabad has taken place and distribution of free food among the deserving has already started, said an official of the BISP.

The formal inauguration of the Langar will take place soon, the official added.

With the aim of making Pakistan, a ‘welfare state,’ Ehsaas Langar scheme is a welcome move of the government to reduce inequality and invest in people through public private partnership model.

The whole set up has been established jointly by Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and Saylani Welfare International Trust within a period of less than a month as prime minister had directed Ehsaas to launch this initiative without any delay.

Under the overarching umbrella of Ehsaas, this is the first scheme of the government of Pakistan that has been set up as a public-private partnership.

This ‘Ehsaas Langar Scheme’ will be stretched out to a scale across the country providing everyday meals to people in need.

Reflecting on this collaborative public private initiative, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation stated, “Ehsaas Langar’ is a totally different scheme that has been established on the special instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make sure that the charity reaches out to the deserving. It is indeed, the highest honour for Ehsaas to feed the poor with respect and dignity.”

The SWIT partnering with Ehsaas on this Langar initiative is a reputable Pakistani charity focusing on social welfare of the poor and distressed.

The trust endeavours to provide quality services in areas including food, education, medical and social welfare free of cost to the marginalised people.

E&T to launch survey to

revise property tax

The authorities concerned of Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi have been directed to launch a survey to register new commercial, domestic and other properties to bring them in tax net and revise property tax for next five years.

According to Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Ch. Muhammad Sohail Arshad, the department would start a survey to assess rental value of the properties particularly under rating areas of Rawalpindi city, Murree, Taxila, Gujar Khan, Kalar Syedan and several other areas of Rawalpindi district.

The property tax assessment under existing rental value would be made for financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25, he added.

He advised the citizens to get PT-4 form from excise office and duly filled form should be submitted to the authorities concerned within stipulated time frame.

The survey would be conducted following the directions of excise department Punjab for maximum tax collection, he added.