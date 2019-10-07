Share:

ISLAMABAD - A meeting of Islamabad Tennis Association (ITA), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd and Pakistan Tennis Federation’s (PTF) organising committee has been held regarding finalisation of the arrangements of two back-to-back SNGPL ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships. The championship matches will start from today (Monday) here at the Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex. The meeting was chaired by ITA President Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, attended by PTF Secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman, tournament director Muhammad Khalil Chughtai, ITF Supervisor Muhammad Arif Qureshi, SNGPL’s Nadeem Ashraf and others. International players from 15 countries, including Great Britain, France, Russia, Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, Korea, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, Turkey and Moldova, confirmed their participation. These championships are being partially sponsored by SNGPL, Fatima Fertilizer Company and Faiza Beauty Cream. All the arrangements have been finalised and sign-in for the main draw has also been conducted at the complex. All the participating players personally sign-in with the referee. It will be a great opportunity for Pakistani young players to display their skills and earn valuable ITF ranking points, which will help them in playing international tennis in the country and abroad. Most of the main draw international players have arrived and started their practice sessions. It is great news that international tennis will be seen here after the gap of nine years. The ITA and SNGL will host these prestigious ITF recognised events.