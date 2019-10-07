Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stated that people in India-Held Kashmir (IHK) have been denied the right to go to Masajid and educational institutions.

The foreign minister addressed the concluding ceremony of three-day Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan on Monday and affirmed that Pakistan will go to any extent to help the oppressed Kashmiris to secure their due right to self-determination.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistanis will be standing by their Kashmiri brethren until they get freedom from the Indian occupation.

He said India must immediately lift curfew in occupied Kashmir and provide the Kashmiris their basic rights. There is complete communications blackout and acute shortage of medicines, he added.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Kashmir issue is being debated at top world fora, including the United Nations and the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are being exposed.

The Minister said India denied access to US Senator Chris Van Hollen to visit occupied Kashmir and observe the situation there, whereas we facilitated a delegation of US senators to visit Azad Kashmir freely.

Speaking about Afghanistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the soil of Afghanistan needs peace now. We are extending our cooperation to bring peace and stability to the region.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan recently inaugurated 24/7 trade facility between Pakistan and Afghanistan through Torkham border.