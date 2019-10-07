Share:

Rawalpindi - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has launched a special anti-encroachment operation to remove encroachments from Murree Road.

According to a PHA spokesperson, a special anti-encroachment operation was conducted here on Murree road which was monitored by Advisor to the Chief Minister Punjab on Horticulture and Tourism, Asif Mehmood, Director General PHA Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza and Director Horticulture Sheikh Tariq Mehmood.

The team cleared Murree Road area from Chandni Chowk to Faizabad, she added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson informed that the advisor and PHA officers visited different parks and roads here the other day and inspected the PHA ongoing beautification and up-gradation work.

Mehmood has directed the officers to accelerate work to enhance greenery at green belts and medians.

The advisor also instructed the PHA officers to speed up the pace of work being done under glorious Rawalpindi project and complete it within shortest possible time frame.

He ordered the authorities to beautify all entry and exit points of Rawalpindi city and the task should be completed with the help and financial assistance of private sector.

She further informed that the authority has also launched a project to upgrade its 52 parks, beautification of footpaths, roads and green belts.

She said PHA had also geared up the ongoing plantation campaign. In this connection, the PHA was organising various tree plantation events in which various dignitaries and parliamentarians were planting saplings in different localities of Rawalpindi city, she said.

The PHA was running a plantation campaign as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She informed that PHA was organising different programmes to sensitise the citizens.