Share:

Rawalpindi - Police on Tuesday have unveiled a foolproof security plan to shield the participants of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has made a comprehensive security plan and as many as 2,300 police officers and well-equipped cops would be deputed to guard the participants of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said a control room has also been set up in CPO Office to monitor the cops on city and the movement of anti-social elements.

He said a three-layer security would be provided to the mourners of main procession while walk through gates would also be installed at all the entry points of the route of main procession.

He said all the police officers and cops have been directed by the city police chief to adopt a thorough body search mechanism and not allow anybody without checking with metal detector.

All the roads and streets leading to main route of procession will be sealed with barbwires, he said adding that the police along with personnel of other law enforcement agencies would sweep and search the main route.

He said similarly a traffic plan was also finalised for facilitating the mourners on Chehlum.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, in a statement, said police would continue its efforts to secure the mourners of main procession like the cops did in entire Muharram. He said several meetings have been held with Ulemas of different schools of thought to maintain law and order situation and to promote brotherhood and religious harmony during Muharram. He advised the volunteers and peace committee to cooperate with police officers and other cops during security duties.