Rawalpindi - Two persons were murdered in different localities of the district during last 24 hours.

Police have registered case against the killers and started investigation.

According to details, two unknown assailants shot dead a man namely Ismail Khan while injured another Usman Ali near a gas filling station on Service Road at Gujar Khan. The reason behind the murder was said to be an old enmity. The killers managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police headed by SDPO Gujar Khan Cirlce and SHO Inspector Khizar Hayyat rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of the eyewitnesses. The dead body was moved to hospital for autopsy.

Similarly, another 50 year-old-man namely Mehmood was gunned down in Patsiari Village of Kahuta. The killer managed to escape from the scene after committing crime while Kahuta police visited crime scene and collected evidences. The dead body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin confirmed that two men were murdered in limits of police stations Gujar Khan and Kahuta. He said separate cases were lodged against the killers while further investigation was on. He said police would arrest the fleeing accused soon.