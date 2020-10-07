Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has filed ten corruption references out of total 43 fake accounts cases and 12 cases are at investigation stage while 21 are at inquiry stage.

From fake accounts, NAB has recovered Rs 23 billion through plea bargain and land.

According to a NAB report, the fake accounts accused included former President Asif Ali Zardari, former Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, directors m/s Zardari Group, Omni Group, Khawaja Anwer Majeed, Chief Executive Omni Group, Khawaja Abdul Ghani, Chief Executive Officer SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka, former Secretary Special Initiatives Sindh, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, former Commissioner KMC, Matanat Ali Khan, former metropolitan commissioner Sami Uddin Siddique, former Director General Parks and Horticulture KMC, Liaquat Ali Khan, former Administrator KMC Muhammad Hussain Syed, former President Sindh Bank Bilal Shaikh, and former President Arif Habib, Hussain Lawai.

According to NAB, 52 accused of fake accounts cases included Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Omni Group, Bilal Shaikh, Hussain Lawai and others. The arrest warrants of 64 accused have so far been issued in fake accounts case. Of which 12 accused have been declared absconders, 18 have been awarded sentences in accordance with the plea bargain law, according to which they have been declared eligible for any government post for ten years.

The names of 168 accused including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Faryal Talpur, Khawaja Anwer Majeed and others have been placed in the exit control list (ECL).

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has been nominated in four cases, Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani in one each case, Khawaja Anwer Majeed nominated in nine cases.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that NAB is determined to ensure presenting all accused in accountability courts for trial.

Some accused are being turned approvers and record of criminal activities is being obtained from various institutions, he added.

He appreciated the performance of NAB Rawalpindi and hoped that it will be more better in the time to come as per law.