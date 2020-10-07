Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Zulfiquar has participated in Passage Exercise with Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) Ship Onami in the Gulf of Aden.

According to a press release issued by Pak Navy, both the ships are presently operating in vital area of the Gulf of Aden as part of international efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of international shipping.

The Passage Exercise encompassed various operational serials with aim to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensure maritime security in the region.

PNS Zulfiquar is also undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrol in the Gulf of Aden. The Pakistan Navy officials said the exercise is testimony of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and contribute towards international efforts to counter illicit activities at sea. The exercise will further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between Pakistan Navy and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force, they added.