Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rawalpindi shifted as many as 17,393 victims to different hospitals after provision of emergency medical treatment in seven tehsils of the district during the current year.

Talking to APP, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Ali Hussain said that all out efforts were made to maintain average response time of seven minutes. DEO said that during the period 15,684 patients were shifted in critical condition while 1,709 bodies of those who lost their lives in different emergencies were also shifted to different hospitals for legal formalities. Rescue 1122 has always tried to provide timely help to the citizens in a professional way to save precious lives and properties, he said.

He added that the administration also organised several events for community services, including World Earth Day, Firefighters Day, First Aid Day, Health and Safety Day in order to ensure awareness among the citizens.

He urged the citizens to call on 1122 in case of any emergency as the only timely calls can ensure a timely response.