Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre of ORIC organized 7-day long international entrepreneurship boot camp, informed a spokesman on Thursday. According to him, the event was organized from August 27 to September 2, 2018.

The event aimed to support innovators, entrepreneurs, incubation managers and change-makers to learn how to build innovation-driven ventures that solve socio economic challenges. Learning from ideation workshop to NABC and market validation this boot camp helped participants design and validate feasibility of their business plans, he said. Entrepreneurship faculty from University of Technology Malaysia that included Prof Dr Kamariah Ismail, Dr Norzaidahwati Zaidin, Dr Wan Zaidi Wan Omer, Dr Ahmad Zaidi Bahari delivered lectures on entrepreneurship and innovation.

Imtiaz Ali Rastgar, Founder Charter Member of TiE Islamabad, chair Higher Education Commission’s Committee on Knowledge Transfer, manufacturing specialist and a consultant for Marketing and Exports also mentored participants.

Teams from IBA Sukkur, University of Lahore, Virtual University Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University, National College of Business administration & Economics and NUML attended this rigorous week long training program. Throughout this program each boot camper was given the opportunity to act as a CEO and to see what challenges entrepreneurs have to face in running their businesses. With more than 56 hours of intense activities over seven days, participants got the opportunity to test their ideas through ideation and validation exercises and gained deeper understanding about the basics of running a business.

The event concluded with remarks from Dean Faculty of Law, Commerce and Management Sciences Prof Dr Azra Yasmin. Dean FLCMS and Director ORIC Dr Shoaib Akhtar presented souvenirs to the resource persons, participants and ORIC/FJWEDC team.