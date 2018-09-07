Share:

PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has initiated an inquiry against the administration of Doctor’s Colony Housing Scheme at Mardan, who in the garb of illegal housing society cheated public.

As per details, the owners of Doctor’s Colony Housing Scheme at Mardan lured general public to invest their hard earned money in their so called housing scheme on the promise to allot them plots on their investment. The accused person after lapse of considerable time did not provide plots to any of the affectee. The scrutiny of record revealed that the accused persons were operating the Doctor’s Colony Housing Scheme illegally without obtaining permission/NOC from concerned authorities.

Affectees are advised to approach National Accountability Bureau, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block–III, Phase–V, Hayatabad Peshawar for registering their claims during office hours.

800KG SUBSTANDARD

MEAT DISCARDED

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority on Thursday conducted a raid at a cold storage situated near Bus Stand Haij Camp where 800 kilogrammes of meat of two dead buffaloes was taken into custody and later discarded.

A press release issued here stated that a special crackdown against cold storages was being arranged after receiving frequent complaints.

A raid was conducted and meat of two buffaloes slaughtered after death was identified and discarded. The owners managed to flee the scene, it was added. A crackdown was launched after receiving a number of complaints against cold storages.

Till date, more than 50 cold storages were checked while more than 2,000 kilogrammes of substandard edibles were discarded.

The KP food authority Director General Riaz Mahsud also directed all the divisional offices to gear up the inspection and submit a detailed report by the end of this week. He stressed upon all offices to conduct raids round the clock.