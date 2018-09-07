Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) failed to halt illegal constructions of public sale project, causing people’s million of rupees investment were on stake.

Hundreds of illegal under construction and constructed building were neglected by the competent authority Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) while officials were allegedly taken bounty and patronising the illegal practice in various parts of the city.

An officials of SBCA on condition of anonymity said that various builders and developers continuing their illegal business of multistory buildings without taking prior permission from the SBCA.

The builders launched their projects before taking No Objection Certificate (NOC) for sale and advertisement from the authority as they (builders) getting million of rupees from citizens on account of booking of unauthorised public sale project.

A multistory public sale project namely ‘Sarah Dreams Gold’ recently constructed at plot number SB-21, sector 4B Surjani Town despite the builder has obtained the NOC and building plan approval of plot number SB-20 from the SBCA.

The builder has constructed eight storey building without any approval and fulfillment of legal formalities. Interestingly, private power company K-Electric has provided power supply to the illegal project on fake documentation with installation of separate power supply transformer.

Another public sale project namely ‘United Comforts’ located in sector 5D, Surjani Town, under construction and established booking office without getting any approval from competent authority SBCA. The builder and proprietor of the project illegally amalgamated to three commercial projects without taking NOC from Master Plan Department of SBCA.

Another public sale project Sadaf Dream City located in above same area has taken NOC for sale and advertisement from SBCA in 2014 while the authority has proposed to complete the project till May 2018.

The builder also violating the bylaws of the authority and still continue booking process till to date without taking revised NOC from the authority. It is worth to mentioning here that builder is bound to take revised NOC if previous NOC is expired.

The builder also charging over prices as SBCA has set the sale apartments on 2000 square feet but the builder is charging 3500 square feet from citizens.

While contacted to SBCA spokesperson Farhan Qaiser was unaware about such illegal practice and said that if any illegal activity will found in any area of the city then stern action will be taken against it as per the directives of SBCA director general.