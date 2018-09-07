Share:

Sialkot - The people of Chawinda wrote the golden history of bravery by sacrificing their lives for defending the motherland.

The world’s biggest war of tanks was fought near Chawinda in 1965 in which the local people laid under the Indian tanks with bombs and blew up themselves. They completely destroyed the hundreds of Indian tanks, making Chawinda a graveyard of those tanks. They sacrificed their lives to save the motherland.

The month of September has much importance in the history of Pakistan. Pakistan came into existence as a new state in August while the armed forces of Pakistan saved it from India in September. So, the importance and significance of both the months could never be ignored.

Pakistan retaliated and gave a befitting answer to Indian war aggression as the loyal people of the Pakistan battled against Indian and defended the motherland by sacrificing their lives shoulder to shoulder the armed forces of Pakistan. Indian army was five-time bigger than Pakistan’s but the brave people of Pakistan taught several unforgettable lessons to the invader.

September 6, 1965 will remain alive in the history of Pakistan as it saw marvelous spirit of patriotism and faith in the hearts of the Pakistanis who became the front liners with the armed forces of Pakistan for defending the motherland. These spirits touched the heights of excellence and bravery, proving that the whole nation was united and ready at every moment to save it.

The Indian war planes badly bombed the civilian population in Sialkot during the 17 days-long war which left dozens of innocent people of martyred. However, the spirit of loyalty, national defence and courage of the people became higher with each passing moment of Indian bombing. The people from the surrounding of Sialkot including Daska, Sambrial, Chawinda and Chobara had migrated to Sialkot and came on the frontlines to save the land.

The sky was jolted with the high slogans of “Naara Takbeer, Allah Hu Akbar” by thousands of people of Sialkot including women, children, youngsters and the old men. The people of Sialkot and Chawinda showed their marvelous hospitality to the people migrating to Sialkot city from the Sialkot border villages. They stood united and raised a slogan “Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga” with the pledges to sacrifice even their lives to defend their Sialkot.

The Pakistan government officially recognised slogan “Sialkot Tu Zinda Rahey Ga” and conferred Hilal-e-Istaqlal Award upon Sialkot on May 07, 1967 for the bravery of the people.