ISLAMABAD - Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday shared his concerns with the religious minister regarding offloading of the Haj pilgrims hailing from different districts of Balochistan in Karachi instead of Quetta.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri met Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in his Chamber in the Parliament House.

Deputy Speaker urged the Ministry of Religious Affairs to take immediate steps to send Balochistan-based pilgrims to Quetta by air. He also asked the Minister of Religious Affairs to investigate the matter and take immediate action who were responsible for the incident.

Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that it had happened due to incapability and negligence of the caretaker government.

He apprised the Deputy Speaker that his Ministry had already made necessary arrangements and pilgrims would be transported to Quetta by private airline. He also assured the Deputy Speaker that stern action would be taken against the responsible people.