The police arrested 16 outlaws including proclaimed offenders, recovered arms, ammunition and drugs during search operations in different areas of the district here on Saturday.

According to details, in line with directives of the DPO Charsadda to curb the crimes, police teams belonging to different police stations of Charsadda conducted search operations against criminals in jurisdiction of concerned police stations.

During separate actions, three POs among 16 outlaws were apprehended with arms, ammunition and drugs.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, drugs and after registering separate cases against the detainees at concerned police stations started investigation.