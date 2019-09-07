Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday expressed “heartfelt grief” on the demise of the cricket legend Abdul Qadir.

“The COAS expresses heartfelt grief on demise of cricket legend Abdul Qadir,” DG Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Abdul Ghafoor tweeted. “Pakistan has lost a great sportsman and a human being. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, he quoted the COAS as saying.

The Pakistan Cricket Board offered its deepest condolences to the Khan’s family and friends. “The PCB is shocked at the news of ‘maestro’ Abdul Qadir’s passing and has offered its deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Twitter was erupted with shock and grief as the news of passing of the legendary leg-spinner broke.

Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne also showed his shock and grief. “It’s very sad news about Abdul Qadir. I had the opportunity to meet him in 1994 during my first tour of Pakistan and a lot of people who bowled leg-spin like I did, we looked up to him. He was a terrific bowler who bamboozled a lot of batsmen”

His former teammate Wasim Akram paid him glowing tributes. “They called him the magician for many reasons but when he looked me in the eyes & told me I was going to play for Pakistan for the next 20 years, I believed him. A Magician, absolutely. A leg spinner & a trailblazer of his time. You will be missed Abdul Qadir but never forgotten.”

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: “Shocked to hear Abdul Qadir passed away. met him two years back he was full of energy as always..A champion bowler,Great human being, you will be missed forever..condolences to the family.. #RIPabdulqadir”

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was also shocked by the news. “Absolutely shocking news to hear the sad passing Legend Abdul Qadir saab. May Allah SWT grant him the highest rank in jannah and his family the patience to bare the loss. #Ameen”

Speedster Shoaib Akhtar also took to twitter to pay homage to the legend. “Legendary leg spinner Abdul Qadir sb passed away. Just got this sad news. The revival of leg spin in cricket is completely credited to him. He inspired a generation of bowlers to take up leg spin.”

All- rounder Shoaib Malik wrote: “My heart goes out to the family of our legend Abdul Qadir saab, May Allah give him the highest level of Jannat and may people always remember him with love and the highest level of respect in this world, Ameen.”