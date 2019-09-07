Share:

Anti-Narcotics Court in Lahore. extended the judicial remand of PML-N leader, Rana Sanaullah for seven days on Saturday in drug smuggling case.

The Court also ordered the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials to produce him again on 14th of September.

Earlier, ANF had filed a petition to freeze all the assets, worth million of rupees, of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and his family.

ANF stated that vehicles worth million of rupees are registered in the name of Sanaullah whereas his family members and relatives have a total of 14 commercial plots registered to them.

Documents claimed that a huge amount of money is present in the bank accounts of ex-Punjab law minister and his family which he all made through smuggling drugs.

On July 1, the ANF had arrested Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand.

The force claimed that it had seized a large quantity of drugs from the possession of Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail-term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs1 million.

Allegedly, the former provincial law minister had been doing business with drug smugglers, who had links with banned outfits.