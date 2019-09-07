Share:

MANCHESTER - Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood (4-48) has delivered an outstanding final session spell to keep England on the ropes in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, as the hosts ended day three 5-200, still 297 runs behind Australia’s first innings total.

It wasn’t all the visitor’s day, however, after English opener Rory Burns (81) and captain Joe Root (71) combined to bat for more than four hours through the middle of the day, after the entire first session was washed out. Australia may have felt like the Test was drifting quickly into draw territory, as they struggled to break the pair’s resolute defence, but Hazlewood’s three quick wickets before bad light ended play meant the day three honours were shared, and as a result, Australia still have a golden opportunity to claim this Test, and with it, the Ashes.

Earlier, the day began with night-watchman Craig Overton, and opener Rory Burns at the crease for the English. Overton (5) departed quickly, as Hazlewood had him caught at second slip by Steve Smith, who seems to rack up Test records every time he pulls on his whites. This time, it was his 100th catch in Test cricket. That was about the extent of the Australian’s joy through the morning, as Root and Burns then combined to settle into their partnership on a flat Old Trafford wicket offering little assistance for the visiting bowlers.

For 53 overs, they defended with great surety, and picked off the few bad balls delivered to them, as they combined to add 141 for the third wicket. At one stage, it looked like they would get through the day unscathed, but as Australian frustrations began to rise, Josh Hazlewood had other ideas. In the 65th over, he removed Burns for 81, as the English opener nicked behind to Steve Smith at second slip for another catch.

In his very next over, he had the other half of that partnership removed, when he removed Root with a plumb LBW from a ball that shaped back from well outside off-stump. At that stage, the visitors had taken two quick wickets, and the mood had changed entirely according to ex-England player David Gower.

“You can feel it. Australia have become chirpy. It’s going to get harder for the English, and the energy in the field will increase,” Gower said.

Jason Roy and Ben Stokes came to the wicket, and Nathan Lyon and Hazlewood combined to cause them immediate issues. Roy in particular looked shaky against the Australian quick, and played and missed multiple times in his first set of 10 deliveries.

Roy moved to 22 with a few quick boundaries, but it was a short cameo, as Hazlewood again played destroyer, castling the English number four with another ball that jagged back through Roy’s defences to knock the middle stump out of the ground. At that stage, the hosts had lost 3-30, and had slipped from a position of relative safety, to teetering on the edge once more at 5-196. But, from there the light dimmed rapidly, and umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharamasena informed Australian captain Tim Paine that there would be no further play.

So, an enthralling day three when all was said and done. After the first session of play was washed out, Rory Burns and Joe Root threatened to bat the Test into draw territory, before Josh Hazlewood’s outstanding spell late in the day swung the momentum back to the visitors. With two full days to play, and England still 97 runs short of the follow on target, day four seems sure to bring with it a number of twists and turns, as Australia look to retain the Ashes.

Scorecard

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS: 497d

ENGLAND !ST INNINGS:

(Overnight score: 23-1):

R Burns c Smith b Hazlewood 84

J Denly c Wade b Cummins 4

C Overton c Smith b Hazlewood 5

J Root lbw b Hazlewood 71

J Roy b Hazlewood 22

B Stokes not out 7

J Bairstow not out 2

EXTRAS: (lb 6, nb 2) 8

TOTAL: (5 wkts, 74 overs) 200

FOW: 1-10, 2-25, 3-166, 4-175, 5-196.

BOWLING: M Starc 11-5-41-0, J Hazlewood 20-4-48-4, P Cummins 17-4-37-1, N Lyon 26-3-68-0.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: K Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus

TV UMPIRE: Ruchira Palliyaguruge

MATCH REFEREE: Javagal Srinath