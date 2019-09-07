Share:

LAHORE - Major Shabbir Sharif XI defeated Major Tufail Mohammad XI 3-1 in the Defence Day hockey match played here at National Hockey Stadium (Pitch 2) on Friday. Mubashir Ali, Ahmad Nadeem and Umair Sattar netted one goal apiece for Major Shabbir Sharif XI while for Major Tufail Mohammad XI, Awais Arshad scored the consolation goal. PHF President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar graced the occasion as chief guest while PHF Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa, chief selectors Manzoor Junior and others were also present the occasion. The PHF chief said that the Defence Day is celebrated every year to remember the great sacrifices of our martyrs during 1965 war against India. “We are proud of our martyrs and their sacrifices. We will never forget them and continue to present them tribute through our laurels in sports.”