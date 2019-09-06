Share:

MULTAN/ LODHRAN/ AHMEDPUR EAST-Federal Minister for Railway Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Friday made it clear that peace between Pakistan and Indian will remain elusive unless Kashmir issue is resolved.

Addressing a ceremony here on Friday, Sh Rashid warned, “Now if we showed in any slackness or negligence on Kashmir issue, the world will never forgive us.”

He reiterated the government resolve and assured Kashmiri brethren that Pakistanis are stand with them, adding that the entire salutes the martyrs who have laid down their lives for Pakistan.

He reiterated India is perpetuating barbarities on Kashmiris since the last 72 years but now time for taking the decision has come.

“It is conspiracy of Modi that he invests in Kashmir and lures the Kashmiris to its offer of visas but Kashmiris do not want anything less than freedom,” he pointed out.

Citing Indian steps in Occupied Kashmir, the railways minister said that India has committed a blunder by touching Kashmir issue. He stressed that opposition and government should be on one page with regard to Kashmir issue.

Analyzing the situation, Sh Rashid said that nations are ruined and then stand revived. But the condition for it is that there is spirit in them for this purpose, he asserted.

“We are proud of those who have laid down their lives for the motherland,” he said, adding that the government would run a train from Karachi taking along Kashmiris to express solidarity with them.

The minister claimed that gift of Sindh Express has been given to Multanites, adding that the number of rail passengers has increased by 8 million.

In LODHRAN: Federal Minister of Railway Sheikh Rasheed said that betterment of the railways is essential for the economic growth of the country.

Addressing a press conference on way to Sukkur here at Lodhran junction, Sh Rashid said that the nation would gouge out eyes of the enemy if it ever dare cast a look towards Pakistan with nefarious designs. “If India tries to cross the LoC, brave Pakistani Armed Forces will destroy them and 210 million people of Pakistan are ready to defend their motherland shoulder to shoulder with the Army,” he cautioned, adding that Modi would have to pay for his wrongdoings.

He further said that the development of Railways is necessary for the development of the country.

Punjab Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich and the deputy commissioner were present to welcome the railways minister in Lodhran but he did not stepped out of the car.

In AHMEDPUR EAST, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Premier Imran Khan would continue its diplomatic and moral support to the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir till the implementation of UN resolutions.

Addressing a crowd at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station here, he lashed on Indian Premier Narendra Modi for his steps taken against Muslims and vowed to foil his nefarious designs against Kashmiris. Sheikh Rashid stated that the masses would not spare those leaders who were not supporting the genuine demands of Kashmiri people. He stated that without resolving the 72 years old Kashmir dispute, permanent peace would remain a dream in South Asia. The federal minister for railways paid rich tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces for their historic sacrifices for the motherland.

On the occasion, the railways minister announced Up and Down stoppages of Rehman Baba Express at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station.

He issued these orders on the demand local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran leaders.

According to details President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Jamal Abdul Nassar, Tehsil President PTI Malik Muzzafar Karim, General Secretary Abdul Basit Shikrani and city President PTI Sajid Siraj Jalwana had presented a demand to Federal Minister Railways for giving an approval of one train stoppage out of three trains Millat Express, TezGam and Rehman Baba Express at Dera Nawab Sahib railway station.

President Markazi Anjuma-e-Tajran Jamal Abdul Nassar, General secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Naseer and PTI leaders have hailed the Federal Minister for Railways decision.