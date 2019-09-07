Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Additional Secretary Punjab (Services and Economy) Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha as Pakistan’s permanent representative at Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO).

According to the notification issued by Prime Minister’s House on Friday, “PM has seen and is pleased to approve the nomination of Dr Muhammad Mujtaba Piracha (PAS/BS-21), merit No.1 of the penal finalized by the Special Selection Board at Para 4 of the summary, as Pakistan’s Ambassador/Permanent Representative, Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the WTO Geneva.”

Dr Piracha has a PhD degree from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex (UK). He did his Bsc in International Trade and Development from the London School of Economics.

He has served in Balochistan for five years. He has also served in the Finance and Planning and Development department of the government of Punjab.

Dr Piracha also remained secretary industry and commerce Punjab, and represented Pakistan in the 6th and 7th Joint Cooperation Committee formed in connection with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He has also served as Commissioner Lahore and launched Afforestation Lahore Campaign.

Currently, Shahid Bashir is serving as Pakistan permanent representative at the Geneva-based WTO. Bashir was appointed in 2009 by the then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani.