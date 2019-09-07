Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Samina Alvi visited the residence of martyred Captain Muhammad Al Husnain Nawaz here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the entire na­tion salutes to the martyrs and their families. He said that martyrs foiled nefarious designs of the enemy by sacrific­ing their lives and entire nation is united and stands with the Pakistan Army. The President said that sacrificing lives for the safety of motherland is the tradition of our nation. On this occasion, Dr. Arif Alvi also prayed higher status in heaven for martyr Captain Muhammad Al Husnain Nawaz.